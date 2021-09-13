Patron (PAT) Price Down 22.1% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.38 million and $5,822.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.