Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 7.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.37. 60,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,089,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

