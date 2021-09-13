PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Tops $117,077.82

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $117,077.82 and $2,027.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

