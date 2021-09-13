Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.82. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after buying an additional 181,319 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

