Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

PAYX stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,113,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Paychex by 15.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

