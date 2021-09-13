Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $464.20. 4,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,748. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $503.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

