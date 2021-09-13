Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $1,579,888.84 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $1,579,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PCTY stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.20. The company had a trading volume of 319,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,751. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.83. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $275.45.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paylocity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.