Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 65,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,029,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

