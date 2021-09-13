Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Peanut has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $648,248.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,385,983 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

