Pearson’s (PSO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

PSO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Dynamic Advisors Solutions increased its holdings in Pearson by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions now owns 161,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Pearson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pearson by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 504,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

