Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 75.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 237,692 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $765.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

