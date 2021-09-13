PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $63.97. 2,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,495. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.12 per share, with a total value of $1,553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,518 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,860,200. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.