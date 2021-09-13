Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $16,079.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,696,185 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.