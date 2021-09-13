Peony Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,754.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $18,754.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 25,526,806 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

