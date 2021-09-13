Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Hits $0.0574 on Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and approximately $21,138.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.54 or 1.00025366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.83 or 0.07116576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00920202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.