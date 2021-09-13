PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.92. 18,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

