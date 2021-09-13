Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

