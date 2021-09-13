Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $115.35. 15,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,702. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $70,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.