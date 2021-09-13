Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan Purchases 2,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PFGC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,510. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

