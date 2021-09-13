Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Perion Network worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $15,897,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

