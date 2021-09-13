Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.27

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.77, with a volume of 56266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several research firms have commented on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

