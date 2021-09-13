Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €199.42 ($234.61).

RI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €188.80 ($222.12) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €175.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.