Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,806.19 or 0.04011693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

