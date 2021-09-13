Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$29,906.37 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,310.05.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00.

PEY stock traded up C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.04. 1,196,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.