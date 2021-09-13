Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 191,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 16.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $269,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.61. 909,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

