Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

