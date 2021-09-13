Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $106,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $963,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

