Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $9,090.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00078787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00123073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00175002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,883.83 or 0.99951848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.32 or 0.07200276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.07 or 0.00930990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,942,275 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

