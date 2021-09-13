Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $51.56 million and $788,463.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,284.52 or 0.99995360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00085208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

