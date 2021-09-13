Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.