Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 4986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
