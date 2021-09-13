Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,875.53 or 0.99962192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.79 or 0.00854902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00438797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00300185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,240,212 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

