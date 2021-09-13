PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $242,520.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $242,520.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00149599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042864 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

