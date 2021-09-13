Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $9,837.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.06 or 0.00631819 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,975,078 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

