Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
