Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

