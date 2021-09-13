Pickle Finance Price Down 18.8% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.15 or 0.00022819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,692,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,670 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

