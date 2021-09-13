PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

