Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $4.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

