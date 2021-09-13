Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.