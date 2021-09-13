Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.60

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 587349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market cap of C$198.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,791,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,331,580. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

