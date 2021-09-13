Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000.

SPEM stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

