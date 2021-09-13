Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

