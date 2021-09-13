Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,457 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

