Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 78,250 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 34,388.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 346,295 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $25.88 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.