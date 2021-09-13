Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

