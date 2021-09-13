Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $3.32 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

