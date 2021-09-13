Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $3.43 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.75 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

