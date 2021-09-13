Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New makes up about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.88 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $28.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

