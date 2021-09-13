Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

