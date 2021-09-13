Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,985 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $296.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

