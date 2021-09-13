Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,465 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

